-39.68% percent quarterly performance for Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: KIND) stock price up 3.40% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.47. KIND’s price has ranged from $1.32 to $2.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 20.62% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 22.67%. With a float of $209.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $235.01 million.

The firm has a total of 546 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 83.36%, operating margin of -45.87%, and the pretax margin is -36.69%.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. The insider ownership of Nextdoor Holdings Inc is 45.32%, while institutional ownership is 32.75%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 07 ’25, was worth 25,809. In this transaction General Counsel and Secretary of this company sold 15,000 shares at a rate of $1.72, taking the stock ownership to the 267,445 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 07 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 15,000 for $1.82, making the entire transaction worth $27,300.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.67% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.57% during the next five years compared to 16.48% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: KIND) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nextdoor Holdings Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 15.79. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.17 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Nextdoor Holdings Inc, KIND], we can find that recorded value of 1.63 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Nextdoor Holdings Inc’s (KIND) raw stochastic average was set at 13.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 69.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5074, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2013. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5433. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.5667. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6033. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4833, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4467. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4233.

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: KIND) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 581.54 million, the company has a total of 382,588K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 247,280 K while annual income is -98,060 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 54,180 K while its latest quarter income was -21,950 K.