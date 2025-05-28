3D Systems Corp (DDD) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 440,120 K

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with 3D Systems Corp (NYSE: DDD) stock price down -1.86% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.61. DDD’s price has ranged from $1.58 to $5.00 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -6.73% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 7.26%. With a float of $131.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.36 million.

In an organization with 1833 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 36.12%, operating margin of -63.53%, and the pretax margin is -62.75%.

3D Systems Corp (DDD) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. The insider ownership of 3D Systems Corp is 3.97%, while institutional ownership is 48.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 17 ’24, was worth 231,000. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 60,000 shares at a rate of $3.85, taking the stock ownership to the 1,091,782 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 17 ’24, when Company’s EVP & Chief Technology Officer sold 115,971 for $3.86, making the entire transaction worth $447,648. This insider now owns 331,955 shares in total.

3D Systems Corp (DDD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.26% per share during the next fiscal year.

3D Systems Corp (NYSE: DDD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are 3D Systems Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.96. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 3D Systems Corp (DDD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.89 million. That was better than the volume of 3.06 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, 3D Systems Corp’s (DDD) raw stochastic average was set at 0.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 154.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 102.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.0496, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8589. However, in the short run, 3D Systems Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6333. Second resistance stands at $1.6867. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5433, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5067. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4533.

3D Systems Corp (NYSE: DDD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 215.53 million, the company has a total of 136,413K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 440,120 K while annual income is -255,590 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 94,540 K while its latest quarter income was -36,990 K.