3M Co (MMM) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 8.86% last month.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with 3M Co (NYSE: MMM) stock price up 1.27% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $147.62. MMM’s price has ranged from $96.76 to $156.35 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -4.29% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 5.08%. With a float of $537.64 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $538.18 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 61500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 40.96%, operating margin of 20.07%, and the pretax margin is 21.52%.

3M Co (MMM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Conglomerates Industry. The insider ownership of 3M Co is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 72.92%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 1,151,237. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 7,759 shares at a rate of $148.37, taking the stock ownership to the 31,372 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 7,759 for $148.37, making the entire transaction worth $1,151,237.

3M Co (MMM) Latest Financial update

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.08% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.70% during the next five years compared to -0.67% drop over the previous five years of trading.

3M Co (NYSE: MMM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are 3M Co’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.25. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.92, a number that is poised to hit 2.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 3M Co (MMM)

3M Co (NYSE: MMM) saw its 5-day average volume 2.72 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 4.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.86.

During the past 100 days, 3M Co’s (MMM) raw stochastic average was set at 80.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 69.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $142.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $137.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $150.77 in the near term. At $152.06, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $154.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $147.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $145.38. The third support level lies at $144.09 if the price breaches the second support level.

3M Co (NYSE: MMM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 80.45 billion, the company has a total of 538,181K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 24,575 M while annual income is 4,173 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,954 M while its latest quarter income was 1,116 M.