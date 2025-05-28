4.68% volatility in RXO Inc (RXO) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with RXO Inc (NYSE: RXO) stock price up 4.24% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $15.08. RXO’s price has ranged from $12.19 to $32.82 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 9.32% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 34.89%. With a float of $160.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $163.91 million.

In an organization with 9873 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 15.8%, operating margin of -1.28%, and the pretax margin is -6.35%.

RXO Inc (RXO) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Trucking Industry. The insider ownership of RXO Inc is 2.05%, while institutional ownership is 109.02%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 14 ’25, was worth 124,875. In this transaction Director of this company bought 7,500 shares at a rate of $16.65, taking the stock ownership to the 16,200 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 8,700 for $14.41, making the entire transaction worth $125,354. This insider now owns 8,700 shares in total.

RXO Inc (RXO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 34.89% per share during the next fiscal year.

RXO Inc (NYSE: RXO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are RXO Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of RXO Inc (RXO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.39 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.56 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.88.

During the past 100 days, RXO Inc’s (RXO) raw stochastic average was set at 23.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.50. However, in the short run, RXO Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.94. Second resistance stands at $16.16. The third major resistance level sits at $16.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.02. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.79.

RXO Inc (NYSE: RXO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.58 billion, the company has a total of 163,916K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,550 M while annual income is -290,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,433 M while its latest quarter income was -31,000 K.