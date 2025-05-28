4.82% volatility in Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS) last month: This is a red flag warning

on Tuesday, Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) opened higher 1.66% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $0.93. Price fluctuations for ONDS have ranged from $0.54 to $3.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 233.36% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 38.36% at the time writing. With a float of $121.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.72 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 124 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 20.61%, operating margin of -292.16%, and the pretax margin is -390.8%.

Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ondas Holdings Inc is 11.86%, while institutional ownership is 12.75%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21 ’25, was worth 6,013. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,842 shares at a rate of $0.68, taking the stock ownership to the 149,295 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 21 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 7,717 for $0.68, making the entire transaction worth $5,248. This insider now owns 169,387 shares in total.

Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.36% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.63. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ondas Holdings Inc (ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) saw its 5-day average volume 6.7 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.5 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 59.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Ondas Holdings Inc’s (ONDS) raw stochastic average was set at 13.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 118.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8534, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0931. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9673 in the near term. At $0.9923, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0310. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.9036, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8649. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8399.

Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) Key Stats

There are currently 137,427K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 129.49 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,190 K according to its annual income of -38,010 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,250 K and its income totaled -14,140 K.