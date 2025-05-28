-46.93% percent quarterly performance for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) is not indicative of the underlying story

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART) on Tuesday, soared 6.67% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $12.30. Within the past 52 weeks, IART’s price has moved between $11.60 and $32.66.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 1.45%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -11.73%. With a float of $65.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.71 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4396 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 65.53%, operating margin of 2.91%, and the pretax margin is -2.65%.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Devices industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp is 15.62%, while institutional ownership is 95.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 03 ’24, was worth 100,102. In this transaction EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec of this company sold 4,070 shares at a rate of $24.59, taking the stock ownership to the 59,511 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 03 ’24, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 4,070 for $24.59, making the entire transaction worth $100,102.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.73% per share during the next fiscal year.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART) Trading Performance Indicators

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.72 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.48 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART)

Looking closely at Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART), its last 5-days average volume was 1.12 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp’s (IART) raw stochastic average was set at 9.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.83% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.68. However, in the short run, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.46. Second resistance stands at $13.80. The third major resistance level sits at $14.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.09. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.75.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.02 billion based on 77,712K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,611 M and income totals -6,940 K. The company made 382,650 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -25,290 K in sales during its previous quarter.