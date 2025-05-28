$5.05M in average volume shows that Southern Company (SO) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Southern Company (NYSE: SO) stock price up 0.31% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $89.64. SO’s price has ranged from $76.64 to $94.45 over the past 52 weeks.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.68% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 5.61%. With a float of $1.10 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.10 billion.

The firm has a total of 28600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 51.95%, operating margin of 26.38%, and the pretax margin is 19.69%.

Southern Company (SO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric Industry. The insider ownership of Southern Company is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 68.93%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 1,104,476. In this transaction EVP of this company sold 12,335 shares at a rate of $89.54, taking the stock ownership to the 22,502 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 12,335 for $89.54, making the entire transaction worth $1,104,476.

Southern Company (SO) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.61% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.52% during the next five years compared to -2.34% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Southern Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.64. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Southern Company (SO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Southern Company, SO], we can find that recorded value of 6.24 million was better than the volume posted last year of 5.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.71.

During the past 100 days, Southern Company’s (SO) raw stochastic average was set at 71.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.81% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 21.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $89.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.89. Now, the first resistance to watch is $90.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $90.62. The third major resistance level sits at $90.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $89.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $89.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $88.86.

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 98.83 billion, the company has a total of 1,099,055K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 26,724 M while annual income is 4,401 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 7,775 M while its latest quarter income was 1,334 M.