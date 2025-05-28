$5.09M in average volume shows that Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is heading in the right direction

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) on Tuesday, soared 2.53% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $37.20. Within the past 52 weeks, FITB’s price has moved between $32.25 and $49.07.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.72% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 12.19%. With a float of $663.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $667.27 million.

The firm has a total of 18616 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 102.57%, operating margin of 21.63%, and the pretax margin is 27.21%.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Fifth Third Bancorp is 0.56%, while institutional ownership is 85.21%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 28 ’25, was worth 352,338. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 19 ’25, when Company’s EVP & Chief Operating Officer sold 17,200 for $44.26, making the entire transaction worth $761,279. This insider now owns 244,487 shares in total.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.19% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.61% during the next five years compared to -1.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) Trading Performance Indicators

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.86. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Fifth Third Bancorp, FITB], we can find that recorded value of 3.5 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.87 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.93.

During the past 100 days, Fifth Third Bancorp’s (FITB) raw stochastic average was set at 44.72%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $38.40. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $38.65. The third major resistance level sits at $39.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 25.46 billion based on 667,492K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 13,275 M and income totals 2,314 M. The company made 3,126 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 515,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.