5.12% volatility in Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ) last month: This is a red flag warning

on Tuesday, Trilogy Metals Inc (AMEX: TMQ) opened higher 6.35% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $1.26. Price fluctuations for TMQ have ranged from $0.42 to $2.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 20.00% at the time writing. With a float of $99.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $164.02 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Trilogy Metals Inc is 39.31%, while institutional ownership is 32.83%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 03 ’24, was worth 76,130. In this transaction VP & CFO of this company sold 152,259 shares at a rate of $0.50, taking the stock ownership to the 2,650,848 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 04 ’24, when Company’s VP & CFO sold 94,287 for $0.50, making the entire transaction worth $47,144. This insider now owns 2,556,561 shares in total.

Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -21.64% during the next five years compared to 23.61% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Trilogy Metals Inc (AMEX: TMQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 36.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ)

The latest stats from [Trilogy Metals Inc, TMQ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.31 million was inferior to 0.6 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Trilogy Metals Inc’s (TMQ) raw stochastic average was set at 27.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 89.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5103, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0814. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3800. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4200. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2700, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2000. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1600.

Trilogy Metals Inc (AMEX: TMQ) Key Stats

There are currently 164,241K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 220.05 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -8,590 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -3,620 K.