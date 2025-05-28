5.70% volatility in 89bio Inc (ETNB) last month: This is a red flag warning

On Tuesday, 89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB) was -3.48% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $9.49. A 52-week range for ETNB has been $4.16 – $11.84.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 40.30%. With a float of $141.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $145.98 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 93 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 42.86%, operating margin of -1920419.05%, and the pretax margin is -1837814.29%.

89bio Inc (ETNB) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward 89bio Inc stocks. The insider ownership of 89bio Inc is 3.21%, while institutional ownership is 106.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 15 ’25, was worth 91,208. In this transaction an insider of this company sold 15,329 shares at a rate of $5.95, taking the stock ownership to the 328,323 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 15 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 15,329 for $5.95, making the entire transaction worth $91,171.

89bio Inc (ETNB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.04% during the next five years compared to 32.21% growth over the previous five years of trading.

89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what 89bio Inc (ETNB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 18.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.38, a number that is poised to hit -0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of 89bio Inc (ETNB)

89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB) saw its 5-day average volume 3.42 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.70.

During the past 100 days, 89bio Inc’s (ETNB) raw stochastic average was set at 65.10%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.21. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.59 in the near term. At $10.03, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.83, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.51. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.07.

89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB) Key Stats

There are 145,984K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.34 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -367,080 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -71,280 K.