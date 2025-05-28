6.18% volatility in European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ: EWCZ) stock price up 5.63% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $5.15. EWCZ’s price has ranged from $2.72 to $12.04 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company grew by 12.13% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 16.39%. With a float of $28.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.31 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 124 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 73.64%, operating margin of 21.83%, and the pretax margin is 7.41%.

European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of European Wax Center Inc is 33.45%, while institutional ownership is 62.09%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 18 ’24, was worth 87,278. In this transaction Director of this company sold 15,048 shares at a rate of $5.80, taking the stock ownership to the 14,214 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 17 ’24, when Company’s Director sold 4,344 for $5.85, making the entire transaction worth $25,419. This insider now owns 29,262 shares in total.

European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.39% per share during the next fiscal year.

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ: EWCZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are European Wax Center Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.17. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.39. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of European Wax Center Inc (EWCZ)

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ: EWCZ) saw its 5-day average volume 0.94 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.73 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, European Wax Center Inc’s (EWCZ) raw stochastic average was set at 55.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.88% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.89. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.64 in the near term. At $5.84, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.76.

European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ: EWCZ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 300.32 million, the company has a total of 55,205K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 216,920 K while annual income is 10,460 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 51,430 K while its latest quarter income was 1,740 K.