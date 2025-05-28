6.73% volatility in BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY) last month: This is a red flag warning

on Tuesday, BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE: BKSY) opened higher 8.31% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $10.83. Price fluctuations for BKSY have ranged from $3.86 to $21.92 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 41.13% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 52.37% at the time writing. With a float of $25.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.36 million.

In an organization with 340 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 43.0%, operating margin of -28.9%, and the pretax margin is -50.18%.

BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of BlackSky Technology Inc is 19.03%, while institutional ownership is 46.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12 ’24, was worth 4,058. In this transaction Director of this company sold 381 shares at a rate of $10.65, taking the stock ownership to the 58,551 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 12 ’24, when Company’s Director sold 481 for $10.65, making the entire transaction worth $5,123. This insider now owns 49,009 shares in total.

BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 52.37% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 61.34% during the next five years compared to -12.83% drop over the previous five years of trading.

BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE: BKSY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.79. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.99 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.33 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, BlackSky Technology Inc’s (BKSY) raw stochastic average was set at 35.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 119.51% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 112.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.99, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.65. However, in the short run, BlackSky Technology Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.05. Second resistance stands at $12.36. The third major resistance level sits at $12.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.60. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.28.

BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE: BKSY) Key Stats

There are currently 31,652K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 371.28 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 102,090 K according to its annual income of -57,220 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 29,540 K and its income totaled -12,810 K.