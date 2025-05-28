$610.17K in average volume shows that JOYY Inc ADR (JOYY) is heading in the right direction

On Tuesday, JOYY Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JOYY) was 5.83% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $43.64. A 52-week range for JOYY has been $27.88 – $55.31.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 26.75% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -4.84%. With a float of $35.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.73 million.

The firm has a total of 5815 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 36.03%, operating margin of -18.38%, and the pretax margin is -10.35%.

JOYY Inc ADR (JOYY) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward JOYY Inc ADR stocks. The insider ownership of JOYY Inc ADR is 0.03%, while institutional ownership is 71.07%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 05 ’24, was worth 5,000,000. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 05 ’24, when Company’s Director proposed sale 13,899 for $35.04, making the entire transaction worth $487,000.

JOYY Inc ADR (JOYY) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.84% per share during the next fiscal year.

JOYY Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JOYY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what JOYY Inc ADR (JOYY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.01. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of JOYY Inc ADR (JOYY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [JOYY Inc ADR, JOYY], we can find that recorded value of 0.32 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.38.

During the past 100 days, JOYY Inc ADR’s (JOYY) raw stochastic average was set at 48.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $39.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $47.74. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $49.30. The third major resistance level sits at $52.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.44. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $38.88.

JOYY Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JOYY) Key Stats

There are 53,830K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.65 billion. As of now, sales total 2,238 M while income totals -146,240 K. Its latest quarter income was 549,450 K while its last quarter net income were -304,150 K.