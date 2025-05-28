$667.19K in average volume shows that SkyWater Technology Inc (SKYT) is heading in the right direction

SkyWater Technology Inc (NASDAQ: SKYT) kicked off on Tuesday, up 5.33% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $9.00. Over the past 52 weeks, SKYT has traded in a range of $5.63-$19.00.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 20.69% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -226.67%. With a float of $26.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.04 million.

The firm has a total of 702 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 21.89%, operating margin of 1.46%, and the pretax margin is -1.09%.

SkyWater Technology Inc (SKYT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of SkyWater Technology Inc is 45.32%, while institutional ownership is 30.65%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 22 ’25, was worth 1,261,093. In this transaction Director of this company sold 134,049 shares at a rate of $9.41, taking the stock ownership to the 11,026,783 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 22 ’25, when Company’s 10% Owner proposed sale 1,000,000 for $9.40, making the entire transaction worth $9,400,000.

SkyWater Technology Inc (SKYT) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -226.67% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 81.71% during the next five years compared to 19.37% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SkyWater Technology Inc (NASDAQ: SKYT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SkyWater Technology Inc’s (SKYT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.06. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SkyWater Technology Inc (SKYT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [SkyWater Technology Inc, SKYT], we can find that recorded value of 1.02 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, SkyWater Technology Inc’s (SKYT) raw stochastic average was set at 33.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $9.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.11. The third major resistance level sits at $10.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $8.52.

SkyWater Technology Inc (NASDAQ: SKYT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 455.39 million has total of 48,035K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 342,270 K in contrast with the sum of -6,790 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 61,300 K and last quarter income was -7,350 K.