-7.26% percent quarterly performance for Magnite Inc (MGNI) is not indicative of the underlying story

Magnite Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI) on Tuesday, soared 4.82% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $15.36. Within the past 52 weeks, MGNI’s price has moved between $8.22 and $21.29.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 38.29% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 24.55%. With a float of $136.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $141.48 million.

The firm has a total of 905 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 61.68%, operating margin of 9.42%, and the pretax margin is 6.16%.

Magnite Inc (MGNI) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Advertising Agencies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Magnite Inc is 3.13%, while institutional ownership is 95.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27 ’25, was worth 139,872. Before that another transaction happened on May 23 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 3,653 for $15.03, making the entire transaction worth $54,905.

Magnite Inc (MGNI) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.55% per share during the next fiscal year.

Magnite Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI) Trading Performance Indicators

Magnite Inc (MGNI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.98 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Magnite Inc (MGNI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Magnite Inc, MGNI], we can find that recorded value of 1.79 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, Magnite Inc’s (MGNI) raw stochastic average was set at 60.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 79.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.91% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 77.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.39. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.66. The third major resistance level sits at $17.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.30. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.02.

Magnite Inc (NASDAQ: MGNI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.27 billion based on 141,111K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 668,170 K and income totals 22,790 K. The company made 155,770 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -9,630 K in sales during its previous quarter.