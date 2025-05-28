7.27% percent quarterly performance for Manhattan Associates, Inc (MANH) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Manhattan Associates, Inc (NASDAQ: MANH) stock price up 3.13% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $185.23. MANH’s price has ranged from $140.81 to $312.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.39% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -2.87%. With a float of $59.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.71 million.

The firm has a total of 4690 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 55.62%, operating margin of 25.43%, and the pretax margin is 25.96%.

Manhattan Associates, Inc (MANH) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Manhattan Associates, Inc is 1.43%, while institutional ownership is 99.66%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06 ’25, was worth 476,265. In this transaction EVP, CFO & Treasurer of this company sold 2,788 shares at a rate of $170.83, taking the stock ownership to the 101,263 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 06 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 2,788 for $170.83, making the entire transaction worth $476,264.

Manhattan Associates, Inc (MANH) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.87% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.02% during the next five years compared to 21.66% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Manhattan Associates, Inc (NASDAQ: MANH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Manhattan Associates, Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.04. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.51, a number that is poised to hit 1.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Manhattan Associates, Inc (MANH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Manhattan Associates, Inc, MANH], we can find that recorded value of 0.64 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.35.

During the past 100 days, Manhattan Associates, Inc’s (MANH) raw stochastic average was set at 31.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.87% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $175.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $236.70. Now, the first resistance to watch is $192.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $194.16. The third major resistance level sits at $197.20. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $187.98, it is likely to go to the next support level at $184.94. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $183.37.

Manhattan Associates, Inc (NASDAQ: MANH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.60 billion, the company has a total of 60,715K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,042 M while annual income is 218,360 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 262,790 K while its latest quarter income was 52,580 K.