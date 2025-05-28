7.38% volatility in VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET) last month: This is a red flag warning

VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: VNET) kicked off on Tuesday, up 0.92% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $5.99. Over the past 52 weeks, VNET has traded in a range of $1.71-$16.13.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 16.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 105.77%. With a float of $253.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $268.52 million.

In an organization with 2581 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 22.18%, operating margin of 8.11%, and the pretax margin is 5.8%.

VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of VNET Group Inc ADR is 3.97%, while institutional ownership is 46.56%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17 ’25, was worth 118,376,239.

VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET) Performance Highlights and Predictions

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 105.77% per share during the next fiscal year.

VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: VNET) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at VNET Group Inc ADR’s (VNET) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.73. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.58 million. That was inferior than the volume of 9.01 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, VNET Group Inc ADR’s (VNET) raw stochastic average was set at 12.41%, which indicates a significant decrease from 22.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 107.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.64. However, in the short run, VNET Group Inc ADR’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.19. Second resistance stands at $6.35. The third major resistance level sits at $6.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.64.

VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: VNET) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.59 billion has total of 268,928K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,131 M in contrast with the sum of 25,100 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 292,040 K and last quarter income was -3,030 K.