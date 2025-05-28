$798.35K in average volume shows that Arcellx Inc (ACLX) is heading in the right direction

Arcellx Inc (NASDAQ: ACLX) kicked off on Tuesday, down -3.08% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $63.92. Over the past 52 weeks, ACLX has traded in a range of $47.86-$107.37.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.43% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -94.72%. With a float of $39.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.07 million.

The firm has a total of 163 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 98.39%, operating margin of -248.22%, and the pretax margin is -208.77%.

Arcellx Inc (ACLX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Arcellx Inc is 28.31%, while institutional ownership is 86.48%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27 ’25, was worth 784,776. Before that another transaction happened on May 20 ’25, when Company’s Director sold 1,500 for $58.43, making the entire transaction worth $87,645. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Arcellx Inc (ACLX) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -94.72% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.04% during the next five years compared to -31.14% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Arcellx Inc (NASDAQ: ACLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Arcellx Inc’s (ACLX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.93. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 44.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.98, a number that is poised to hit -1.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arcellx Inc (ACLX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Arcellx Inc, ACLX], we can find that recorded value of 1.27 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.54.

During the past 100 days, Arcellx Inc’s (ACLX) raw stochastic average was set at 42.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $62.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $73.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $64.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $66.50. The third major resistance level sits at $68.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $60.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $58.90. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $56.63.

Arcellx Inc (NASDAQ: ACLX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.41 billion has total of 55,107K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 107,940 K in contrast with the sum of -107,350 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 8,130 K and last quarter income was -62,270 K.