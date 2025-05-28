8.28% percent quarterly performance for Darden Restaurants, Inc (DRI) is not indicative of the underlying story

Darden Restaurants, Inc (NYSE: DRI) kicked off on Tuesday, up 4.92% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $204.02. Over the past 52 weeks, DRI has traded in a range of $135.87-$211.82.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 7.05%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 6.94%. With a float of $116.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.10 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 191105 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 33.31%, operating margin of 11.81%, and the pretax margin is 10.29%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc (DRI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Darden Restaurants, Inc is 0.26%, while institutional ownership is 94.99%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28 ’25, was worth 1,637,467. In this transaction Director of this company sold 8,005 shares at a rate of $204.56, taking the stock ownership to the 21,943 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 8,005 for $204.56, making the entire transaction worth $1,637,467.

Darden Restaurants, Inc (DRI) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.94% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.08% during the next five years compared to 8.38% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Darden Restaurants, Inc (NYSE: DRI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Darden Restaurants, Inc’s (DRI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.24. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.13. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.86, a number that is poised to hit 2.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Darden Restaurants, Inc (DRI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.34 million, its volume of 1.74 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.72.

During the past 100 days, Darden Restaurants, Inc’s (DRI) raw stochastic average was set at 99.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $201.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $179.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $217.00 in the near term. At $219.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $225.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $208.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $202.42. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $199.47.

Darden Restaurants, Inc (NYSE: DRI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 25.05 billion has total of 117,026K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 11,390 M in contrast with the sum of 1,028 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 3,158 M and last quarter income was 323,400 K.