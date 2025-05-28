$8.50M in average volume shows that Baker Hughes Co (BKR) is heading in the right direction

on Tuesday, Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ: BKR) opened higher 1.33% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $36.74. Price fluctuations for BKR have ranged from $30.93 to $49.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.75% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 1.22% at the time writing. With a float of $988.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $990.36 million.

The firm has a total of 57000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 21.95%, operating margin of 11.47%, and the pretax margin is 11.44%.

Baker Hughes Co (BKR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Baker Hughes Co is 0.23%, while institutional ownership is 97.47%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 07 ’25, was worth 138,662. In this transaction SVP, Enterprise Op Excellence of this company sold 3,800 shares at a rate of $36.49, taking the stock ownership to the 20,349 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 07 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 3,800 for $36.49, making the entire transaction worth $138,662.

Baker Hughes Co (BKR) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 1.22% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.20% during the next five years compared to 66.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ: BKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Baker Hughes Co (BKR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.93. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Baker Hughes Co (BKR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Baker Hughes Co, BKR], we can find that recorded value of 6.97 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 8.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.10.

During the past 100 days, Baker Hughes Co’s (BKR) raw stochastic average was set at 22.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $37.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $37.84. The third major resistance level sits at $38.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $36.06. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $35.75.

Baker Hughes Co (NASDAQ: BKR) Key Stats

There are currently 990,750K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 36.89 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 27,829 M according to its annual income of 2,979 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,427 M and its income totaled 402,000 K.