$842.57K in average volume shows that Alumis Inc (ALMS) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Alumis Inc (NASDAQ: ALMS) stock price down -8.72% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $4.88. ALMS’s price has ranged from $3.18 to $13.53 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 59.13%. With a float of $40.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.22 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 168 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 4.01%, operating margin of -1875.97%, and the pretax margin is -1815.98%.

Alumis Inc (ALMS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Alumis Inc is 60.39%, while institutional ownership is 23.29%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02 ’25, was worth 115,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $4.62, taking the stock ownership to the 4,227,670 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 06 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 20,000 for $4.34, making the entire transaction worth $86,800. This insider now owns 4,247,670 shares in total.

Alumis Inc (ALMS) Latest Financial update

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.13% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alumis Inc (NASDAQ: ALMS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Alumis Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.73. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 26.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -6.32, a number that is poised to hit -1.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alumis Inc (ALMS)

Alumis Inc (NASDAQ: ALMS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.86 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.64 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, Alumis Inc’s (ALMS) raw stochastic average was set at 17.37%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 155.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 142.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.27. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.86 in the near term. At $5.27, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.80. The third support level lies at $3.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

Alumis Inc (NASDAQ: ALMS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 458.37 million, the company has a total of 47,221K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -294,230 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 17,390 K while its latest quarter income was -98,960 K.