A look at Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s (ABEO) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO) kicked off on Tuesday, down -4.67% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $6.42. Over the past 52 weeks, ABEO has traded in a range of $3.93-$7.32.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -15.07%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 66.24%. With a float of $45.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.95 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 136 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 0.0%, operating margin of 0.0%, and the pretax margin is 0.0%.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Abeona Therapeutics Inc is 11.62%, while institutional ownership is 59.05%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27 ’25, was worth 12,760. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $6.38, taking the stock ownership to the 90,435 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 27 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 2,000 for $6.38, making the entire transaction worth $12,762.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.24% per share during the next fiscal year.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s (ABEO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO)

Looking closely at Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.47 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s (ABEO) raw stochastic average was set at 64.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.67. However, in the short run, Abeona Therapeutics Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.47. Second resistance stands at $6.83. The third major resistance level sits at $7.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.65. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.30.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 313.08 million has total of 51,157K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -63,730 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -12,030 K.