A look at AeroVironment Inc’s (AVAV) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

AeroVironment Inc (NASDAQ: AVAV) on Tuesday, soared 5.36% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $169.07. Within the past 52 weeks, AVAV’s price has moved between $102.25 and $236.60.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 18.56%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 2.19%. With a float of $27.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $28.22 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1428 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 39.16%, operating margin of 4.46%, and the pretax margin is 4.17%.

AeroVironment Inc (AVAV) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Aerospace & Defense industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AeroVironment Inc is 39.00%, while institutional ownership is 61.71%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24 ’25, was worth 3,764,721. In this transaction Chair, President and CEO of this company sold 29,366 shares at a rate of $128.20, taking the stock ownership to the 115,174 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 29,366 for $128.20, making the entire transaction worth $3,764,584.

AeroVironment Inc (AVAV) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.19% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.50% during the next five years compared to 6.18% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AeroVironment Inc (NASDAQ: AVAV) Trading Performance Indicators

AeroVironment Inc (AVAV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.07 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.17, a number that is poised to hit 1.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AeroVironment Inc (AVAV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.44 million, its volume of 0.45 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.39.

During the past 100 days, AeroVironment Inc’s (AVAV) raw stochastic average was set at 87.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $144.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $172.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $181.00 in the near term. At $183.87, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $189.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $172.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $167.40. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $164.54.

AeroVironment Inc (NASDAQ: AVAV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.13 billion based on 28,219K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 716,720 K and income totals 59,670 K. The company made 167,640 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,750 K in sales during its previous quarter.