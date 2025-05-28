A look at Butterfly Network Inc’s (BFLY) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

on Tuesday, Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY) opened higher 16.59% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $2.17. Price fluctuations for BFLY have ranged from $0.82 to $4.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.72% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -4.76% at the time writing. With a float of $183.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $220.82 million.

The firm has a total of 190 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 60.65%, operating margin of -81.35%, and the pretax margin is -75.59%.

Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Butterfly Network Inc is 25.87%, while institutional ownership is 37.38%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05 ’25, was worth 144,069. In this transaction EVP, CFO & COO of this company sold 65,456 shares at a rate of $2.20, taking the stock ownership to the 2,919,274 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 65,456 for $2.20, making the entire transaction worth $144,062.

Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.76% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.90% during the next five years compared to 66.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.29. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.30, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Butterfly Network Inc, BFLY], we can find that recorded value of 3.28 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Butterfly Network Inc’s (BFLY) raw stochastic average was set at 22.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.37, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.82. The third major resistance level sits at $3.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.02. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.88.

Butterfly Network Inc (NYSE: BFLY) Key Stats

There are currently 247,289K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 625.64 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 82,060 K according to its annual income of -72,490 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 21,230 K and its income totaled -13,970 K.