A look at Claros Mortgage Trust Inc’s (CMTG) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: CMTG) kicked off on Tuesday, up 6.41% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.34. Over the past 52 weeks, CMTG has traded in a range of $2.13-$9.75.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Real Estate sector was -4.08%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 19.61%. With a float of $112.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.36 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is -86.18%, operating margin of -95.44%, and the pretax margin is -257.79%.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (CMTG) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is 19.37%, while institutional ownership is 59.09%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 12 ’25, was worth 84,500. In this transaction CEO AND CHAIRMAN of this company bought 25,000 shares at a rate of $3.38, taking the stock ownership to the 2,589,981 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13 ’25, when Company’s CEO AND CHAIRMAN bought 10,000 for $3.66, making the entire transaction worth $36,559. This insider now owns 2,599,981 shares in total.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (CMTG) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.61% per share during the next fiscal year.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: CMTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Claros Mortgage Trust Inc’s (CMTG) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (CMTG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.11 million, its volume of 1.1 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Claros Mortgage Trust Inc’s (CMTG) raw stochastic average was set at 14.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 74.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.57 in the near term. At $2.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.20. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.13.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE: CMTG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 347.01 million has total of 139,363K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 248,420 K in contrast with the sum of -221,270 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 43,380 K and last quarter income was -78,620 K.