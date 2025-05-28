A look at DocGo Inc’s (DCGO) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On Tuesday, DocGo Inc (NASDAQ: DCGO) was 3.73% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $1.34. A 52-week range for DCGO has been $1.23 – $5.68.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 79.36%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -321.30%. With a float of $85.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.18 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 32.59%, operating margin of -0.23%, and the pretax margin is -0.53%.

DocGo Inc (DCGO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward DocGo Inc stocks. The insider ownership of DocGo Inc is 13.31%, while institutional ownership is 54.09%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23 ’25, was worth 13,300. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.33, taking the stock ownership to the 641,560 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 15,000 for $1.43, making the entire transaction worth $21,450. This insider now owns 631,560 shares in total.

DocGo Inc (DCGO) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -321.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ: DCGO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what DocGo Inc (DCGO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.44. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DocGo Inc (DCGO)

Looking closely at DocGo Inc (NASDAQ: DCGO), its last 5-days average volume was 1.32 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, DocGo Inc’s (DCGO) raw stochastic average was set at 3.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 216.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 102.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.2095, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.4913. However, in the short run, DocGo Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4100. Second resistance stands at $1.4300. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3300. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.3100.

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ: DCGO) Key Stats

There are 101,983K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 137.76 million. As of now, sales total 616,560 K while income totals 19,990 K. Its latest quarter income was 96,030 K while its last quarter net income were -9,410 K.