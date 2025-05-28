A look at Driven Brands Holdings Inc’s (DRVN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DRVN) on Tuesday, soared 5.05% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $17.22. Within the past 52 weeks, DRVN’s price has moved between $10.71 and $18.72.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 33.27% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 5.25%. With a float of $57.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $164.27 million.

The firm has a total of 10700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 31.02%, operating margin of -5.42%, and the pretax margin is -13.29%.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Auto & Truck Dealerships industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Driven Brands Holdings Inc is 64.93%, while institutional ownership is 41.69%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 03 ’25, was worth 73,896. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,242 shares at a rate of $17.42, taking the stock ownership to the 17,791 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 4,242 for $17.40, making the entire transaction worth $73,810.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.25% per share during the next fiscal year.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DRVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.33 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2830.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.81, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Driven Brands Holdings Inc (DRVN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Driven Brands Holdings Inc, DRVN], we can find that recorded value of 0.62 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Driven Brands Holdings Inc’s (DRVN) raw stochastic average was set at 85.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.67. The third major resistance level sits at $19.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.97. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.68.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DRVN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.97 billion based on 164,275K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,340 M and income totals -292,500 K. The company made 516,160 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 5,510 K in sales during its previous quarter.