A look at Estee Lauder Cos., Inc’s (EL) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On Tuesday, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (NYSE: EL) was 5.29% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $63.69. A 52-week range for EL has been $48.37 – $127.27.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.35% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -42.94%. With a float of $233.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $234.21 million.

The firm has a total of 62000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 73.85%, operating margin of -4.25%, and the pretax margin is -5.87%.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Estee Lauder Cos., Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc is 35.21%, while institutional ownership is 61.05%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02 ’25, was worth 560,188. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07 ’25, when Company’s Director bought 45,500 for $65.00, making the entire transaction worth $2,957,333. This insider now owns 520,300 shares in total.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -42.94% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.17% during the next five years compared to -25.84% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (NYSE: EL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.02. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.42, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Estee Lauder Cos., Inc, EL], we can find that recorded value of 3.68 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.57.

During the past 100 days, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc’s (EL) raw stochastic average was set at 49.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $61.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $75.38. Now, the first resistance to watch is $67.92. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $68.78. The third major resistance level sits at $70.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.37, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $62.82.

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (NYSE: EL) Key Stats

There are 359,752K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 24.12 billion. As of now, sales total 15,608 M while income totals 390,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,550 M while its last quarter net income were 159,000 K.