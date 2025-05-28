A look at Flex Ltd’s (FLEX) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) kicked off on Tuesday, up 2.41% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $41.48. Over the past 52 weeks, FLEX has traded in a range of $25.11-$45.10.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.57% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 10.23%.

The firm has a total of 147979 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 8.36%, operating margin of 4.53%, and the pretax margin is 3.96%.

Flex Ltd (FLEX) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 16 ’25, was worth 587,224. In this transaction Director of this company sold 14,000 shares at a rate of $41.94, taking the stock ownership to the 22,299 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 14,000 for $41.94, making the entire transaction worth $587,225.

Flex Ltd (FLEX) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.73 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.23% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.66% during the next five years compared to 65.01% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Flex Ltd’s (FLEX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.79. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flex Ltd (FLEX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Flex Ltd, FLEX], we can find that recorded value of 3.6 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.43.

During the past 100 days, Flex Ltd’s (FLEX) raw stochastic average was set at 86.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.67% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $35.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $42.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $43.17. The third major resistance level sits at $43.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.35. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $41.01.

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 15.86 billion has total of 373,316K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 25,813 M in contrast with the sum of 838,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,398 M and last quarter income was 222,000 K.