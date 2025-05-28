A look at Golden Matrix Group Inc’s (GMGI) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Golden Matrix Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMGI) kicked off on Tuesday, up 18.25% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.37. Over the past 52 weeks, GMGI has traded in a range of $1.33-$6.27.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 110.51%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 333.33%. With a float of $11.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $133.02 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 53.99%, operating margin of 1.08%, and the pretax margin is 1.47%.

Golden Matrix Group Inc (GMGI) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia Industry. The insider ownership of Golden Matrix Group Inc is 91.51%, while institutional ownership is 2.48%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 06 ’25, was worth 194,000. In this transaction Member of 10% Reporting Group of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $1.94, taking the stock ownership to the 84,708,663 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 15 ’25, when Company’s Member of 10% Reporting Group bought 146,080 for $1.95, making the entire transaction worth $284,856. This insider now owns 84,608,663 shares in total.

Golden Matrix Group Inc (GMGI) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 333.33% per share during the next fiscal year.

Golden Matrix Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Golden Matrix Group Inc’s (GMGI) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.66. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.05, a number that is poised to hit -0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Golden Matrix Group Inc (GMGI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.17 million, its volume of 0.28 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Golden Matrix Group Inc’s (GMGI) raw stochastic average was set at 22.83%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 91.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8903, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1497. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7233 in the near term. At $1.8267, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0133. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2467. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.1433.

Golden Matrix Group Inc (NASDAQ: GMGI) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 224.20 million has total of 138,371K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 151,120 K in contrast with the sum of -1,480 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 42,720 K and last quarter income was -230 K.