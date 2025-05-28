A look at Granite Construction Inc’s (GVA) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Granite Construction Inc (NYSE: GVA) stock price up 3.86% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $88.04. GVA’s price has ranged from $58.23 to $105.20 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 3.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 88.10%. With a float of $43.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $43.74 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 14.93%, operating margin of 5.38%, and the pretax margin is 4.83%.

Granite Construction Inc (GVA) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Granite Construction Inc is 1.01%, while institutional ownership is 116.14%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 13 ’25, was worth 238,935. In this transaction Senior Vice President of this company sold 2,811 shares at a rate of $85.00, taking the stock ownership to the 7,041 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13 ’25, when Company’s Executive Vice President & COO sold 2,500 for $85.00, making the entire transaction worth $212,500. This insider now owns 38,386 shares in total.

Granite Construction Inc (GVA) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 88.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Granite Construction Inc (NYSE: GVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Granite Construction Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.44. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.27, a number that is poised to hit 1.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Granite Construction Inc (GVA)

Looking closely at Granite Construction Inc (NYSE: GVA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.5 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.66 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.43.

During the past 100 days, Granite Construction Inc’s (GVA) raw stochastic average was set at 80.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $79.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $83.33. However, in the short run, Granite Construction Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $92.50. Second resistance stands at $93.57. The third major resistance level sits at $95.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $89.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $87.42. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $86.36.

Granite Construction Inc (NYSE: GVA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.00 billion, the company has a total of 43,738K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,008 M while annual income is 126,350 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 699,550 K while its latest quarter income was -33,660 K.