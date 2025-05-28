A look at Hayward Holdings Inc’s (HAYW) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

on Tuesday, Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE: HAYW) opened higher 3.23% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $13.61. Price fluctuations for HAYW have ranged from $11.10 to $16.87 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 10.94%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 5.52% at the time writing. With a float of $198.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $216.20 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2080 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 49.87%, operating margin of 19.88%, and the pretax margin is 14.04%.

Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Hayward Holdings Inc is 8.24%, while institutional ownership is 94.87%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 05 ’25, was worth 703,190. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $14.06, taking the stock ownership to the 623,540 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03 ’25, when Company’s President and CEO sold 50,000 for $12.52, making the entire transaction worth $625,875. This insider now owns 623,540 shares in total.

Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.52% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.41% during the next five years compared to 200.16% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE: HAYW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.84. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.85. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.74.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.85 million, its volume of 1.13 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Hayward Holdings Inc’s (HAYW) raw stochastic average was set at 65.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.61. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $14.20 in the near term. At $14.35, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $14.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.78, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.52. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.37.

Hayward Holdings Inc (NYSE: HAYW) Key Stats

There are currently 216,288K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.04 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,052 M according to its annual income of 118,660 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 228,840 K and its income totaled 14,330 K.