A look at Hillman Solutions Corp’s (HLMN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: HLMN) stock price up 4.55% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $7.25. HLMN’s price has ranged from $6.64 to $12.08 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 1.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 12.70%. With a float of $193.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $197.38 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 3886 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 45.77%, operating margin of 6.01%, and the pretax margin is 1.9%.

Hillman Solutions Corp (HLMN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Tools & Accessories Industry. The insider ownership of Hillman Solutions Corp is 1.82%, while institutional ownership is 102.62%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 01 ’25, was worth 992,600. In this transaction CFO and Treasurer of this company bought 140,000 shares at a rate of $7.09, taking the stock ownership to the 632,752 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 20 ’25, when Company’s President, Hillman Canada sold 12,359 for $10.06, making the entire transaction worth $124,332. This insider now owns 48,237 shares in total.

Hillman Solutions Corp (HLMN) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.24 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 12.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: HLMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hillman Solutions Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.79. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hillman Solutions Corp (HLMN)

Looking closely at Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: HLMN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.17 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Hillman Solutions Corp’s (HLMN) raw stochastic average was set at 23.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.44% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.65. However, in the short run, Hillman Solutions Corp’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.68. Second resistance stands at $7.77. The third major resistance level sits at $7.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.40, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.21. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.12.

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: HLMN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.50 billion, the company has a total of 197,329K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,473 M while annual income is 17,260 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 359,340 K while its latest quarter income was -320 K.