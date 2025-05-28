A look at LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR’s (LX) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LX) stock price down -5.12% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $7.82. LX’s price has ranged from $1.57 to $11.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 5.86% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 257.72%. With a float of $132.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.59 million.

The firm has a total of 4667 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 36.47%, operating margin of 18.27%, and the pretax margin is 9.53%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR is 0.00%, while institutional ownership is 61.01%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 26 ’25, was worth 79,350. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 25 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 462,601 for $11.06, making the entire transaction worth $5,116,367.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 257.72% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 83.11% during the next five years compared to -13.56% drop over the previous five years of trading.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.06 and is forecasted to reach 2.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (LX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR, LX], we can find that recorded value of 3.02 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.63 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.59.

During the past 100 days, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR’s (LX) raw stochastic average was set at 30.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 90.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.76. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.69. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.96. The third major resistance level sits at $8.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.07. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.80.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 983.82 million, the company has a total of 168,264K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,946 M while annual income is 150,760 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 474,050 K while its latest quarter income was 47,550 K.