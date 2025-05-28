A look at Nuvation Bio Inc’s (NUVB) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE: NUVB) stock price down -2.61% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $2.30. NUVB’s price has ranged from $1.54 to $3.97 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 69.68%. With a float of $226.75 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $338.84 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 220 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 14.06%, operating margin of -1883.38%, and the pretax margin is -5534.21%.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Nuvation Bio Inc is 33.36%, while institutional ownership is 48.58%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02 ’25, was worth 50,024. In this transaction CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $2.50, taking the stock ownership to the 12,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 20,000 for $2.27, making the entire transaction worth $45,400.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 69.68% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 37.79% during the next five years compared to -49.14% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE: NUVB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Nuvation Bio Inc’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 9.01. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 69.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.34, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.97 million, its volume of 5.17 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Nuvation Bio Inc’s (NUVB) raw stochastic average was set at 36.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 59.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 64.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 78.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.36 in the near term. At $2.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.17, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.99.

Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE: NUVB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 762.19 million, the company has a total of 340,263K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,870 K while annual income is -567,940 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,080 K while its latest quarter income was -53,240 K.