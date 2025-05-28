A look at TechnipFMC plc’s (FTI) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On Tuesday, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) was 1.89% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $29.69. A 52-week range for FTI has been $22.11 – $33.45.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -3.29% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 13.44%. With a float of $413.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $419.00 million.

The firm has a total of 25304 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 19.93%, operating margin of 11.61%, and the pretax margin is 10.36%.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward TechnipFMC plc stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24 ’25, was worth 279,179. In this transaction Director of this company sold 9,381 shares at a rate of $29.76, taking the stock ownership to the 100,951 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24 ’25, when Company’s Director proposed sale 9,381 for $29.76, making the entire transaction worth $279,221.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.44% per share during the next fiscal year.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what TechnipFMC plc (FTI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.82. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.37. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.89, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of TechnipFMC plc (FTI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [TechnipFMC plc, FTI], we can find that recorded value of 3.38 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, TechnipFMC plc’s (FTI) raw stochastic average was set at 71.77%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.41. Now, the first resistance to watch is $30.49. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $30.74. The third major resistance level sits at $31.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $29.38. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.13.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) Key Stats

There are 419,229K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.68 billion. As of now, sales total 9,083 M while income totals 842,900 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,234 M while its last quarter net income were 142,000 K.