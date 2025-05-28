A look at United Airlines Holdings Inc’s (UAL) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On Tuesday, United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) was 4.73% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $74.65. A 52-week range for UAL has been $37.02 – $116.00.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 20.83%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -1.88%. With a float of $324.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $327.49 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 107300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 39.47%, operating margin of 9.7%, and the pretax margin is 8.33%.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward United Airlines Holdings Inc stocks. The insider ownership of United Airlines Holdings Inc is 0.65%, while institutional ownership is 88.29%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 07 ’25, was worth 6,558,943. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22 ’24, when Company’s EVP & Chief Customer Officer sold 60,000 for $95.12, making the entire transaction worth $5,707,500. This insider now owns 63,599 shares in total.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.88% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.28% during the next five years compared to -3.98% drop over the previous five years of trading.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.72. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.97, a number that is poised to hit 3.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 8.64 million, its volume of 7.47 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.05.

During the past 100 days, United Airlines Holdings Inc’s (UAL) raw stochastic average was set at 40.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 44.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $77.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $79.81 in the near term. At $81.45, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $83.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $76.22, it is likely to go to the next support level at $74.27. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $72.63.

United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL) Key Stats

There are 326,601K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 25.53 billion. As of now, sales total 57,063 M while income totals 3,149 M. Its latest quarter income was 13,213 M while its last quarter net income were 387,000 K.