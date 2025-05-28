A major move is in the offing as Abbvie Inc (ABBV) market cap hits 328.06 billion

Abbvie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) on Tuesday, soared 1.34% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $183.26. Within the past 52 weeks, ABBV’s price has moved between $153.58 and $218.66.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 12.19%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 20.81%. With a float of $1.76 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.77 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 55000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 77.46%, operating margin of 28.31%, and the pretax margin is 6.31%.

Abbvie Inc (ABBV) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – General industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Abbvie Inc is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 74.12%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31 ’25, was worth 12,359,504. In this transaction EVP, CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER of this company sold 58,832 shares at a rate of $210.08, taking the stock ownership to the 53,234 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 58,832 for $210.09, making the entire transaction worth $12,359,897.

Abbvie Inc (ABBV) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.81% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.20% during the next five years compared to -14.67% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Abbvie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) Trading Performance Indicators

Abbvie Inc (ABBV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.64 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.35, a number that is poised to hit 3.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Abbvie Inc (ABBV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 7.26 million, its volume of 5.02 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.29.

During the past 100 days, Abbvie Inc’s (ABBV) raw stochastic average was set at 39.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.47% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $190.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $189.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $186.51 in the near term. At $187.29, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $188.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $184.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $183.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $182.33.

Abbvie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 328.06 billion based on 1,766,403K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 56,334 M and income totals 4,278 M. The company made 13,343 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,286 M in sales during its previous quarter.