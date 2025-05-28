A major move is in the offing as Blink Charging Co (BLNK) market cap hits 77.35 million

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) on Tuesday, soared 4.45% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $0.72. Within the past 52 weeks, BLNK’s price has moved between $0.63 and $3.75.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 134.72% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 69.64%. With a float of $93.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.72 million.

The firm has a total of 594 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 13.28%, operating margin of -187.22%, and the pretax margin is -185.53%.

Blink Charging Co (BLNK) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Engineering & Construction industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Blink Charging Co is 9.04%, while institutional ownership is 32.85%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 26 ’24, was worth 34,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.70, taking the stock ownership to the 175,718 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 19 ’24, when Company’s Director sold 24,077 for $1.80, making the entire transaction worth $43,377. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Blink Charging Co (BLNK) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 69.64% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 48.04% during the next five years compared to -39.82% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Blink Charging Co (BLNK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.47 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.99, a number that is poised to hit -0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blink Charging Co (BLNK)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Blink Charging Co, BLNK], we can find that recorded value of 1.68 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Blink Charging Co’s (BLNK) raw stochastic average was set at 10.34%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8093, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4053. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7701. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7873. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8215. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7187, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6845. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6673.

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ: BLNK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 77.35 million based on 102,717K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 126,200 K and income totals -198,130 K. The company made 20,750 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -20,710 K in sales during its previous quarter.