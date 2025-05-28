A major move is in the offing as Carlyle Group Inc (CG) market cap hits 16.66 billion

On Tuesday, Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) was 4.22% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $44.27. A 52-week range for CG has been $33.02 – $57.50.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 40.21%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 9.34%. With a float of $255.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $360.88 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 46.44%, operating margin of 14.46%, and the pretax margin is 32.31%.

Carlyle Group Inc (CG) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Carlyle Group Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Carlyle Group Inc is 29.33%, while institutional ownership is 63.79%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 27 ’25, was worth 797,693,709. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 29,370,166 shares at a rate of $27.16, taking the stock ownership to the 180,820,300 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 19 ’25, when Company’s General Counsel sold 147,658 for $52.96, making the entire transaction worth $7,819,968. This insider now owns 1,095,123 shares in total.

Carlyle Group Inc (CG) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.34% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.20% during the next five years compared to -0.31% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Carlyle Group Inc (CG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.58.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carlyle Group Inc (CG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.06 million, its volume of 2.67 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.87.

During the past 100 days, Carlyle Group Inc’s (CG) raw stochastic average was set at 53.59%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $41.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $46.85 in the near term. At $47.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $48.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.75. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $43.04.

Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) Key Stats

There are 361,136K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.66 billion. As of now, sales total 5,426 M while income totals 1,020 M. Its latest quarter income was 973,100 K while its last quarter net income were 130,000 K.