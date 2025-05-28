A major move is in the offing as Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) market cap hits 11.87 billion

Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE: CRS) kicked off on Tuesday, up 3.57% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $230.16. Over the past 52 weeks, CRS has traded in a range of $95.17-$236.59.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 6.17%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 53.50%. With a float of $47.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.77 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4600 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 25.64%, operating margin of 17.09%, and the pretax margin is 14.45%.

Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Metal Fabrication Industry. The insider ownership of Carpenter Technology Corp is 4.14%, while institutional ownership is 99.35%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 21 ’25, was worth 279,887. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,200 shares at a rate of $233.24, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19 ’25, when Company’s SVP, Gen Counsel & Sec sold 5,000 for $235.03, making the entire transaction worth $1,175,163. This insider now owns 85,028 shares in total.

Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.82% during the next five years compared to 1.52% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE: CRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Carpenter Technology Corp’s (CRS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.89. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 52.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.06, a number that is poised to hit 2.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.87 million, its volume of 0.78 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.98.

During the past 100 days, Carpenter Technology Corp’s (CRS) raw stochastic average was set at 99.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $195.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $178.06. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $240.85 in the near term. At $243.32, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $248.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $233.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $228.52. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $226.05.

Carpenter Technology Corp (NYSE: CRS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.87 billion has total of 49,779K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,760 M in contrast with the sum of 186,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 727,000 K and last quarter income was 95,400 K.