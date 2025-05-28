A major move is in the offing as Cava Group Inc (CAVA) market cap hits 9.52 billion

Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA) kicked off on Tuesday, down -1.31% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $83.43. Over the past 52 weeks, CAVA has traded in a range of $70.00-$172.43.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 24.74% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 40.52%. With a float of $98.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.66 million.

The firm has a total of 10690 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 23.81%, operating margin of 5.19%, and the pretax margin is 6.37%.

Cava Group Inc (CAVA) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Cava Group Inc is 14.52%, while institutional ownership is 70.56%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 21 ’25, was worth 887,351. In this transaction Chief People Officer of this company sold 10,243 shares at a rate of $86.63, taking the stock ownership to the 125,347 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 21 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 10,243 for $89.38, making the entire transaction worth $915,519.

Cava Group Inc (CAVA) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.52% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Cava Group Inc’s (CAVA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.95. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cava Group Inc (CAVA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cava Group Inc, CAVA], we can find that recorded value of 4.08 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.35 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 3.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.20.

During the past 100 days, Cava Group Inc’s (CAVA) raw stochastic average was set at 16.57%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $88.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $113.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $84.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $85.96. The third major resistance level sits at $87.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $80.15. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $78.34.

Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 9.52 billion has total of 115,660K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 963,710 K in contrast with the sum of 130,320 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 331,830 K and last quarter income was 25,710 K.