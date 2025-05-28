A major move is in the offing as Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) market cap hits 10.81 billion

On Tuesday, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) was 3.03% up from the session before settling in for the closing price of $61.78. A 52-week range for CRDO has been $19.13 – $86.69.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 42.05%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 602.02%. With a float of $147.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $169.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 63.71%, operating margin of -1.15%, and the pretax margin is 4.44%.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stocks. The insider ownership of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is 13.39%, while institutional ownership is 75.72%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02 ’25, was worth 2,640,965. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 55,000 shares at a rate of $48.02, taking the stock ownership to the 7,663,602 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05 ’25, when Company’s Former Director proposed sale 13,333 for $49.02, making the entire transaction worth $653,633.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 602.02% per share during the next fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.01. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 33.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)

Looking closely at Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO), its last 5-days average volume was 2.88 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.14 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.39.

During the past 100 days, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s (CRDO) raw stochastic average was set at 60.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 113.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $49.29. However, in the short run, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $64.99. Second resistance stands at $66.32. The third major resistance level sits at $67.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $61.18. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $59.85.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Key Stats

There are 169,801K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.81 billion. As of now, sales total 192,970 K while income totals -28,370 K. Its latest quarter income was 135,000 K while its last quarter net income were 29,360 K.