A major move is in the offing as Dropbox Inc (DBX) market cap hits 8.00 billion

On Tuesday, Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) was -0.63% drop from the session before settling in for the closing price of $28.59. A 52-week range for DBX has been $20.68 – $33.33.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.03% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 5.77%. With a float of $193.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $202.60 million.

The firm has a total of 2204 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 82.06%, operating margin of 20.72%, and the pretax margin is 20.78%.

Dropbox Inc (DBX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Dropbox Inc stocks. The insider ownership of Dropbox Inc is 31.43%, while institutional ownership is 78.54%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 27 ’25, was worth 200,130. Before that another transaction happened on May 15 ’25, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 2,500 for $29.53, making the entire transaction worth $73,825. This insider now owns 533,594 shares in total.

Dropbox Inc (DBX) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.77% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Dropbox Inc (DBX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.72. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.52, a number that is poised to hit 0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.86 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Dropbox Inc, DBX], we can find that recorded value of 3.07 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.95 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.87%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Dropbox Inc’s (DBX) raw stochastic average was set at 44.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 11.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.75, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.46. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.82. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $29.22. The third major resistance level sits at $29.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $28.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.34.

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) Key Stats

There are 281,493K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.00 billion. As of now, sales total 2,548 M while income totals 452,300 K. Its latest quarter income was 624,700 K while its last quarter net income were 150,300 K.