A major move is in the offing as Ecovyst Inc (ECVT) market cap hits 899.29 million

on Tuesday, Ecovyst Inc (NYSE: ECVT) opened higher 4.93% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $7.30. Price fluctuations for ECVT have ranged from $5.24 to $9.91 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -3.01% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 7.75% at the time writing. With a float of $105.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.39 million.

The firm has a total of 920 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 26.22%, operating margin of 11.93%, and the pretax margin is -1.65%.

Ecovyst Inc (ECVT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Ecovyst Inc is 10.11%, while institutional ownership is 91.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 07 ’24, was worth 50,739. In this transaction an insider of this company bought 7,800 shares at a rate of $6.50, taking the stock ownership to the 57,542 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 05 ’24, when Company’s insider bought 4,807 for $6.26, making the entire transaction worth $30,090. This insider now owns 544,609 shares in total.

Ecovyst Inc (ECVT) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.75% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE: ECVT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Ecovyst Inc (ECVT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.24. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ecovyst Inc (ECVT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ecovyst Inc, ECVT], we can find that recorded value of 1.47 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, Ecovyst Inc’s (ECVT) raw stochastic average was set at 73.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.36% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.93. The third major resistance level sits at $8.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.27. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.14.

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE: ECVT) Key Stats

There are currently 117,401K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 899.29 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 704,490 K according to its annual income of -6,650 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 162,200 K and its income totaled -3,600 K.