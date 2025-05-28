A major move is in the offing as Expro Group Holdings N.V (XPRO) market cap hits 953.13 million

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Expro Group Holdings N.V (NYSE: XPRO) stock price up 5.22% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $7.85. XPRO’s price has ranged from $6.70 to $24.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 25.03%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 120.44%. With a float of $113.48 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $116.03 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 8500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 12.85%, operating margin of 6.08%, and the pretax margin is 5.85%.

Expro Group Holdings N.V (XPRO) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Expro Group Holdings N.V is 1.65%, while institutional ownership is 93.57%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 17 ’24, was worth 493,132. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 45,200 shares at a rate of $10.91, taking the stock ownership to the 336,674 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 16 ’24, when Company’s Director bought 18,000 for $11.39, making the entire transaction worth $205,020. This insider now owns 69,181 shares in total.

Expro Group Holdings N.V (XPRO) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 120.44% per share during the next fiscal year.

Expro Group Holdings N.V (NYSE: XPRO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Expro Group Holdings N.V’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.74. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 27.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Expro Group Holdings N.V (XPRO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.23 million, its volume of 1.07 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Expro Group Holdings N.V’s (XPRO) raw stochastic average was set at 18.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 43.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.25. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $8.39 in the near term. At $8.53, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $8.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.73. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.59.

Expro Group Holdings N.V (NYSE: XPRO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 953.13 million, the company has a total of 115,391K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,713 M while annual income is 51,920 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 390,870 K while its latest quarter income was 13,950 K.