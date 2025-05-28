A major move is in the offing as Flywire Corp (FLYW) market cap hits 1.29 billion

A new trading day began on Tuesday, with Flywire Corp (NASDAQ: FLYW) stock price down -4.08% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $11.03. FLYW’s price has ranged from $8.20 to $23.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 39.35%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 409.20%. With a float of $112.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.20 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1250 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 55.8%, operating margin of -2.3%, and the pretax margin is 0.28%.

Flywire Corp (FLYW) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Flywire Corp is 7.22%, while institutional ownership is 86.53%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10 ’25, was worth 55,667. In this transaction General Counsel and CCO of this company sold 5,523 shares at a rate of $10.08, taking the stock ownership to the 247,561 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 19,850 for $10.19, making the entire transaction worth $202,272.

Flywire Corp (FLYW) Earnings and Forecasts

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 409.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Flywire Corp (NASDAQ: FLYW) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Flywire Corp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.02. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Flywire Corp (FLYW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.61 million, its volume of 2.89 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Flywire Corp’s (FLYW) raw stochastic average was set at 18.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.11. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.15 in the near term. At $11.71, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.81. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.25.

Flywire Corp (NASDAQ: FLYW) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.29 billion, the company has a total of 121,558K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 492,140 K while annual income is 2,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 133,450 K while its latest quarter income was -4,160 K.