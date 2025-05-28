A major move is in the offing as Mosaic Company (MOS) market cap hits 11.44 billion

Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) on Tuesday, soared 2.71% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $35.10. Within the past 52 weeks, MOS’s price has moved between $22.36 and $35.96.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.48% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 39.76%. With a float of $315.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $317.23 million.

The firm has a total of 13765 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 14.47%, operating margin of 7.11%, and the pretax margin is 5.45%.

Mosaic Company (MOS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Agricultural Inputs industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Mosaic Company is 0.64%, while institutional ownership is 88.26%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08 ’25, was worth 5,703,144. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 180,708 shares at a rate of $31.56, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 08 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 180,708 for $31.50, making the entire transaction worth $5,692,976.

Mosaic Company (MOS) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.76% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Mosaic Company (MOS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.44 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 53.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.16, a number that is poised to hit 0.78 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mosaic Company (MOS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Mosaic Company, MOS], we can find that recorded value of 3.99 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 5.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, Mosaic Company’s (MOS) raw stochastic average was set at 99.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 98.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $29.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $36.42. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $36.78. The third major resistance level sits at $37.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.76. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $34.40.

Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.44 billion based on 317,231K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,123 M and income totals 174,900 K. The company made 2,621 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 238,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.