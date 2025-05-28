A major move is in the offing as Orasure Technologies Inc (OSUR) market cap hits 207.20 million

Orasure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OSUR) on Tuesday, soared 9.92% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.52. Within the past 52 weeks, OSUR’s price has moved between $2.36 and $4.98.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 12.69%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -126.92%. With a float of $71.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $75.11 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 501 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 72.48%, operating margin of -39.49%, and the pretax margin is -30.51%.

Orasure Technologies Inc (OSUR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Instruments & Supplies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Orasure Technologies Inc is 4.84%, while institutional ownership is 87.96%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27 ’25, was worth 39,270. In this transaction Director of this company bought 12,750 shares at a rate of $3.08, taking the stock ownership to the 91,524 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28 ’25, when Company’s President & CEO bought 28,670 for $3.49, making the entire transaction worth $100,027. This insider now owns 1,288,334 shares in total.

Orasure Technologies Inc (OSUR) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -126.92% per share during the next fiscal year.

Orasure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OSUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Orasure Technologies Inc (OSUR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 10.94 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Orasure Technologies Inc (OSUR)

Looking closely at Orasure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OSUR), its last 5-days average volume was 0.88 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Orasure Technologies Inc’s (OSUR) raw stochastic average was set at 22.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.73. However, in the short run, Orasure Technologies Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.86. Second resistance stands at $2.95. The third major resistance level sits at $3.11. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.45. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.36.

Orasure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OSUR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 207.20 million based on 74,800K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 185,830 K and income totals -19,500 K. The company made 29,930 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -16,040 K in sales during its previous quarter.