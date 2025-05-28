A major move is in the offing as Prologis Inc (PLD) market cap hits 101.34 billion

Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) kicked off on Tuesday, up 2.48% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $104.04. Over the past 52 weeks, PLD has traded in a range of $85.35-$132.57.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 20.51%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -31.19%. With a float of $923.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $927.88 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2703 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is 67.67%, operating margin of 51.13%, and the pretax margin is 49.31%.

Prologis Inc (PLD) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Industrial Industry. The insider ownership of Prologis Inc is 0.44%, while institutional ownership is 94.81%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 05 ’25, was worth 1,305,784. In this transaction Chief Investment Officer of this company sold 10,997 shares at a rate of $118.74, taking the stock ownership to the 7,977 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 05 ’25, when Company’s Officer proposed sale 10,997 for $118.74, making the entire transaction worth $1,305,830.

Prologis Inc (PLD) Earnings and Forecasts

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.19% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.51% during the next five years compared to 10.82% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Prologis Inc’s (PLD) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Prologis Inc (PLD)

Looking closely at Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD), its last 5-days average volume was 3.24 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.93.

During the past 100 days, Prologis Inc’s (PLD) raw stochastic average was set at 53.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $105.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $115.07. However, in the short run, Prologis Inc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $107.52. Second resistance stands at $108.41. The third major resistance level sits at $109.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $105.09, it is likely to go to the next support level at $103.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $102.66.

Prologis Inc (NYSE: PLD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 101.34 billion has total of 927,926K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,202 M in contrast with the sum of 3,732 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,140 M and last quarter income was 592,950 K.